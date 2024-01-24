Indore Collector: Exports From District To Be Further Boosted

Collector Asheesh Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh has said that exports from the district will be further boosted from the current level. Currently, 25% of exports of the state are made from the district. To take stock of the export scenario of the district, collector Singh convened a meeting of all stakeholders on Tuesday.

Later, he informed about the meeting to media persons. He said that from the total exports of the state, 25pc is made from the district. A meeting was held to discuss how to further increase exports from the district. The sectors which are already into exports like pharma, textile cereals will also be included in the committee.

He said that special economic zones (SEZ) also play a crucial role in export promotion and discussion regarding increase in exports from SEZs will be held. Besides, those units will also be roped-in which are exporting outside the purview of SEZs. Deliberations regarding promotion of potato wafers export which is identified under ‘one district, one product’ from the district were also done.