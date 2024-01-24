Indore: Flames Leaping Out Of The First Floor Of The Building In Palasia Area; Brave Cop Saves The Day By Dousing Fire Near Petrol Pump | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable was awarded with cash reward by additional commissioner police (traffic management) Manish Kumar Agrawal for his brave act in extinguishing the fire in a shop in front of a petrol pump near Palasia Square. It is said that there was a function at the shop situated on the first floor of a building when it caught fire due to fireworks nearby. It is also suspected that a short circuit might have taken place.

According to information, a fire broke out on the first floor of a building on the road leading to Patrakar Square late on Monday as the sparks from the fireworks reached the shop and it caught fire. Seeing the flames and smoke, people tried to douse off the flames but their efforts were proving inadequate as the flames were on the first floor and were becoming frightening. Panic gripped the area for a few minutes especially as the spot was just opposite the petrol pump.

Meanwhile, traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa reached there. He took three fire extinguishers from the petrol pump and people arranged a ladder for the constable to climb and reach the first floor where he used the extinguishers to control the flames within a few minutes and eventually was able to completely douse the flames before the fire brigade reached the spot. The traffic congestion at various places meant that the firefighters got a little late in reaching the spot. Kachhawa said that there were more than 100 vehicles parked near the building so he had to take swift action to ensure that the flames do not spread further.

There was a jam-like situation during the incident so the constable with the help of some people diverted the route near Palasia Square for some time. A video in which the constable was seen extinguishing fire climbing on height went viral on Tuesday. Just after this incident, the fire brigade reached the Vijay Nagar area also and doused off the flames in a shop. After seeing Kachhawa’s courageous job, additional CP awarded him with a cash reward and appreciated his job.

With inputs Sumant Singh Kachhawa