Indore: HC Dismisses Vatsalyapuram Foundation's Plea In Child Rescue Case |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant legal development, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea filed by Vatsalyapuram Foundation in response to allegations of misconduct related to the rescue of 21 minor girls from their children's home in Vijay Nagar.

The incident, which unfolded on January 12, has ignited a legal battle against the foundation, accusing them of various offences, including non-registration under Juvenile Justice Act, disappearance of four girls and egregious mistreatment of the minors.

The court expedited a double bench hearing, denying any interim relief to the foundation and ordering regular hearings starting from January 17.

The case brings to light disturbing accusations of physical abuse, deprivation of basic needs and other forms of mistreatment against the organisation.

The controversy unravelled as Indore SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar disclosed that the foundation engaged in financial transactions involving orphaned children within the hostel premises, backed by substantial evidence. Notably, the foundation faces serious charges of imprisoning and kidnapping girls, prompting government's intervention.

Representatives of the government, advocates Ankit Nayak and Archana Kher, presented the case in the court, emphasising the need to curb the organisation’s exploitation of underprivileged children in the guise of charitable work. The court's verdict on Tuesday dismissed the foundation's plea, affirming government actions against such entities.

Ongoing investigations, led by SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, CDPO Dinesh Mishra, DPO Mamta Choudhary and Bal Kalyan Samiti member Sangeeta Choudhary, aim to uncover the full extent of the foundation's alleged misconduct. The legal proceedings shed light on challenges in ensuring the welfare and protection of vulnerable children, urging a closer examination of the practices within charitable institutions.