Indore: MBA Students Claim Poor Evaluation As Student Scores Zilch In Microeconomics | representative pic/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Claiming poor scrutiny of their answer books, MBA (Finance) students raised serious concerns about the evaluation process, particularly in the microeconomics subject.

Several students claim that they were unfairly evaluated, receiving scores as low as zero to three digits in microeconomics paper. The dissatisfaction has led to a formal complaint, with students insisting that the matter be thoroughly investigated.

The controversy has prompted university officials to respond swiftly. A student who received a zero has been assured of a reexamination of the answer sheet by subject experts. The university administration has emphasised the gravity of the situation and has promised a detailed report on the matter by Monday.

The exam results for the MBA (Finance) programme were declared on January 16, revealing a disheartening trend of a majority of students failing in the microeconomics subject.

Distressed by their marks, students wasted no time in approaching university authorities. On Tuesday also, they lined up at the examination department with their complaints during Jan Sunwai.

Upon lodging their complaints, students met with assistant registrar (exam) Vishnu Mishra and subsequent discussions were held with the head of the Evaluation Centre. University officials advised the aggrieved students to apply for a review of their exam papers.