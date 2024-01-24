 Indore: Woman Robbed Of Cash, Mobile Phone By Two Bikers  
The woman was walking to her sister’s place when the incident happened in broad daylight.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was robbed of cash and a mobile phone by two bikers in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday. The woman was walking to her sister’s place when the incident happened in broad daylight. According to the police, Savita Maheshwari, a resident of Dwarkapuri area, has lodged a complaint that she was going to her sister’s place and had reached near the BSNL office in Gumasta Nagar when two persons coming from the rear on a bike snatched her bag from her hand and fled the scene.

The woman cried for help and some people came to her help but the accused managed to flee from the spot. The woman informed the police that the accused managed to flee with her purse containing Rs 2,000 in cash and a mobile phone.  Later, the police were informed. The police examined the CCTVs of the spot and registered a case against two persons. Some suspects were seen in a CCTV installed near the spot and police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon. 

