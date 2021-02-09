INDORE: Video of Madhya Pradesh Congress workers taking oath on Holy Quran surfaces on social media, party denies charge

In the presence of Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla at the conference, Bakliwal made the possible Muslim candidates vow that they will remain committed towards the party despite whoever is selected for the candidature.

"I take an oath that I believe in the policies of the Congress party, and swear by Holy Quran that I will work with honesty for whoever gets the councillor's ticket by the Congress party as well as for the Mayor Candidate Sanjay Shukla, and (work to) get the victory with a huge majority," vowed the Congress party workers at the conference on February 1