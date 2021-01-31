INDORE: Youth Congress president Ramiz Khan detained for waving black flags at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Prdesh): The police on Sunday detained City Youth Congress president Ramiz Khan in an attempt to wave black flags at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who arrived here on Sunday to attend BJP’s state working committee meeting.

Khan had tried to show black flags to Chouhan while his convoy was passing from Brilliant Convention Centre to Crescent Water Park but police foiled the attempt by detaining him. The Youth Congress leader had announced to stage protest before chief minister against the incident of abandoning elderly destitute in Kshipra by Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Khan had also alleged that police tried to keep him under house arrest but he managed to reach the route of CM’s convoy. Indore Municipal Corporation and state government are under scathing attack for the incident. The incident came to fore after videos of the act went viral on social media.

People from all walks of life including actor Sonu Sood, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed displeasure over the incident.