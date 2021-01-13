Bhopal: Youth Congress protests against MP Livestock Corporation pork outlet

BHOPAL: The Youth Congress members protested against government decision of opening of pork outlet by the Madhya Pradesh Livestock Corporation on Wednesday.

The Youth Congress has demanded immediate closure of the pork outlet by the government agency. YC district president Narendra Yadav said that it was completely against ethics that the government has decided to run a pork outlet from the same place from where it sells cow milk.

“Government should immediately close the pork outlet else the Youth Congress will be forced to intensify its agitation,” said Yadav.

MP Livestock Corporation has opened an outlet to sell its farm’s cow milk. Moreover it is also selling Jhabua’s famous Kadaknath chicken from its outlets. In the latest, it has opened a pork outlet at the same place from where cow’s milk is being sold.