Madhya Pradesh: Indian Youth Congress shows its power after organizational polls

BHOPAL: The members of Indian Youth Congress showed their youth power here on Monday. The first ‘Youth Conclave’ of the newly elected members was held here in Bhopal. Recently, the elections to the IYC organisational posts, including the state president, general secretaries, secretaries and others were held.

The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, remembered his IYC days and motivated the members to work for the betterment of the country. He assured the youths that, in the elections of 2023, the Congress would again form the government.

The national president of the IYC, Sriniwas BV, asked the members to protest against the Centre, which had promised it would provide 2 crore jobs every year to youths. But, after the BJP formed the government, crores of youths had become unemployed. Nath asked party workers to to expose the face of the government to the youths.

Earlier, the IYC president reached the airport. To welcome their leader, thousands of IYC members reached the airport. A rally was taken out from the airport to the PCC office. After the public address at the PCC, a Kisan Swabhiman rally was taken out by the members from the PCC to the Board Office Square and the Ambdkar statue was garlanded.