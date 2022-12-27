Indore: VHP’s central committee meet in city from tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After over 10 years, meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) central management committee and Board of Trustees will begin in the city on Thursday.

VHP’s national executive president Alok Kumar and trustee of Ram Janmbhumi Thirth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai will also be present.

Sohan Vishwakarma, Malwa Prant secretary of VHP, Dilip Jain, VHP’s Malwa Prant joint-secretary and Ravi Kasera from VHP’s Malwa Prant informed about the meeting to the media here on Tuesday.

Vishwakarma informed that the meeting of the central management committee and the board of trustees of Vishwa Hindu Parishad is held once a year. The office-bearers of the VHP’s from province, regional and national level and overseas wings will be participating in the meeting of central management committee.

It is after more than 10 years that the meeting is being organised in the city. It will begin on 29th December and continue till 2nd January 2023 at the Agrasen Mahasabha Bhawan located at Bypass.

Vishwakarma said prominent office-bearers coming to the meeting are national executive president Alok Kumar, national president Ravindra Narayan Singh, central organisation general secretary Vinay Rao, central general secretary Milind Parande and trustee of Shri Ram Jambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. In the meeting, the future plans of the organisation will be discussed and later, the resolutions can also be passed on important subjects if necessary. Ahead of the meeting the top-office bearers of the VHP will pay tribute to Ahilyamata at Rajwada on Wednesday.

Read Also Indore: Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasia meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over PBD meet