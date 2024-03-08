Indore: VHP’s 2-Day Meeting Begins Tomorrow

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crucial two-day meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Malwa Province is being organised in the city from Saturday. The meeting is considered as significant as it is going to be organised ahead of the Lok-Sabha election.

VHP’s Malwa province provincial minister Vinod Sharma informed a press release here on Friday that an important meeting of VHP Malwa Province is being organised on Saturday and Sunday. It will be held at Ram Krishna Bagh Dhar Road Indore.

Provincial officers of Malwa province, department office bearers of 8 departments and district officers of 28 districts will be present in the meeting.

Officials of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini, Matrushakti, special contact department and publicity department will be prominently present in the meeting. Central co-organisational secretary Vinayak Rao Deshpande, central guardian officer Ajay Pareek, newly nominated province president Mukesh Jain, province organisation minister Khagendra Bhargav, outgoing province organisation minister Nandadas Dandotiya will be mainly present in the meeting.

Sharma further said that in the meeting, past work will be reviewed and upcoming programmes will be planned. It is also possible that a plan will be drawn in the meeting regarding the ground implementation of the proposals passed in the meeting of central leadership held in Ayodhya recently. Which mainly includes the proposal of 100% voting in national interest. The proposal is also important keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.