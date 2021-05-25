Indore: Vax drive-in facility for Divyang

Indore: A special drive-in facility has been set up at the vaccination centers in the city for physically challenged persons. They will be vaccinated by health workers here even as they are seated in their vehicles.

The Social Justice Department, after discussing with District Immunization Officer Dr Praveen Jadia, has instructed all center in-charges to provide accessible environment to physically challenged persons. During vaccination, it should be ensured that they are not made to stand in queue and their vaccinations should be done promptly.

In this connection Joint Director of Social Justice Department, Suchita Tirkey Beck, said in compliance with the orders given by Collector Manish Singh, on Monday, vaccination of Divyangs are being done in their vehicles only. The facility has been rolled out from Monday. Nikhilesh Bhandari, suffering from autistic disease was the first receipiant of the service who was vaccinated at a center at Bijalpur.