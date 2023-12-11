Indore: Valuables Worth ₹20L Stolen From Locked House | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman left his house empty for just three hours and thieves took away valuables worth lakhs of rupees from Mahalaxmi Nagar area on Sunday. The police said that the house of businessman Pawan Jain at Mahalakshmi Nagar was robbed by unidentified thieves. On Sunday morning Pawan had gone with his family to attend the wedding of a relative living in Mhow. He returned at around 5:45 pm and then after some time went to the farm house in Simrol. Three hours later at 9 pm, as soon as Pawan returned home and went inside, he found things ransacked in the house.

The thieves broke the locks of the cupboard and took away gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in cash along with watches and other items. The thief entered Jain's house through the roof due to which the neighbours did not even notice.

The incident of theft occurred between 6 to 9 pm. During this, there was a lot of movement in the colony, but still the thieves searched Jain's entire house fearlessly and carried out the theft. The Lasudia police team reached the spot and began an investigation. However, there are no CCTV cameras installed around Jain's house. Police are scanning the footage of cameras installed at a distance from the house.

Similarly, in Bhanwarkuan police area the house of Tripti Singh of Kshirsagar Apartment was robbed. Police said that due to Diwali, she took out jewellery from her bank locker and kept it at home. Two days back the jewellery kept in the cupboard was stolen.