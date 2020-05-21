Indore: Vaishnav Polytechnic College teachers working without salaries since January for students’ jobs at corona times

Serve selflessly. That’s the motto of government aided Shri Vaishnav Polytechnic College and its staff follow it completely.

Though they haven’t got salary for last five months, the deprival has not shaken their commitment even in the times of coronavirus. The college staff have been working with same vigour, especially in the times pandemic so that their students’ career is not jeopardised.

“It’s the time of campus placements but due to coronavirus, companies are not coming to our premises for hiring. So we have started approaching companies with a request to pick up our students through online campus placements,” said college principal Dr Rajesh Sodhani.

He said that the teachers along with their placement cell staff are working hard to attract companies for online recruitments.

Currently online registration and interview of international companies like John-Deer, Cipla, Ronch Polymers, V-Technology, Anand Group is underway.

Sodhani said that they are in constant touch with the companies. “According to the officials of the companies, a large number of diploma engineers are going to be recruited, said placement officer Gupta.

While the college’s staff is working after completion of exams are working for placements of students, their poor financial condition is not hidden from anybody not from students.

Since January, the college staff did not get salary.

Sodhani said that the grant which was supposed to come from the government in the month of March did not reach due to the lockdown. “So we could not only disburse pending salary of January and February forget of the following months,” he added.

The principal stated that they were not letting their personal issue coming to the way of the bright future of the students.

“Our students deserves to be recruited with best of salary offers and we are working on that direction,” he said.

On exams, Sodhani said that they have suggested RGPV to let students take exams at the nearest colleges to their houses wherever in MP.

He also stated that only final year students exams should be conducted in these times of coronavirus.

“Students should not be denied examinations due to short attendance,” he added.