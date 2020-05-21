Madhya Pradesh: Over 10% of people tested so far found Covid-19 positive in Indore

Indore, which has become the epicentre of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, seems to take no brake in giving positive Covid-19 cases. Currently, more than 10 per cent of the people tested so far have been detected positive even when the state’s Covid-19 percentage rested at 5.51 per cent till Wednesday.

The administration and authorities of Indore took a sigh of relief on May 9 when the coronavirus cases steeped down to 3.77 per cent. Everyone thought that the coronavirus has finally started to lose its hold.

But with a roller coaster ride, the graph normally shot up. The rate of positive patients in the city was 4.22 per cent on last Saturday which shot up to 6.26 percent on Sunday. The rate further went up to 7.98 per cent on Monday and 8.22 on Tuesday. It minutely came down to 8 per cent on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases set foot in the city on March 24 when five persons were tested positive and the tally reached to 2774 Covid-19 patients till May 20. The percentage graph rested at 10.35 after 24,052 of 26,286 people tested negative.

At present, as many as 1454 patients are hospitalised and 213 discharged. As many as 107 deaths were reported from coronavirus in Indore so far against 267 deaths in the entire state. Total number of patients quarantined stands at 2581 in the city.