Indore News: Traffic Police Resolve 19 Out Of 23 Helpline Complaints |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police resolved 19 complaints received through the helpline number and took action against the traffic rules violators. To improve the traffic situation in the city, officials had urged people to inform them after seeing any violation in the city.

On the instruction of CP Santosh Kumar Singh and under the guidance of DCP Anand Kaladagi, a WhatsApp helpline number (7049107620) has been issued to citizens to register traffic-related complaints.

On September 27, the traffic police received 23 complaints through the helpline. Out of these, 19 were resolved promptly, while action on the remaining four is still underway.

The complaints mainly included issues related to traffic jams, violation of red lights, over speeding (particularly by auto-rickshaws that also tried to hide number plates using lemon and chili charms), vehicle checking, movement of heavy vehicles, non-compliance with one-way rules, illegal parking and requests regarding converting Siyaganj bridge into a one-way thoroughfare.

The officials said that immediate action was taken on most of these and challans were issued to those found violating traffic rules. People have been urged to cooperate with the police for better traffic management and report any issues on the helpline number.

Read Also MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay

Action against 37 heavy vehicles for driving in no-entry zone

In a separate action, the traffic police took strict measures against heavy vehicles violating the no-entry rule. Despite repeated instructions, many drivers continued to use restricted routes during prohibited hours.

From the morning of September 27 to the morning of September 28, police took action and collected fines from drivers of 37 heavy vehicles for violating the rules.

The drivers were strictly warned that further violations would attract tougher action. They were advised to follow the administration’s guidelines and operate vehicles only at designated times on permitted routes.

The Indore Police have once again appealed to citizens to support their efforts in maintaining smooth traffic and to report any problems on the helpline.