 MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay

MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay

Approx 3k feet of pipeline work remains incomplete

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Pipelines worth crores of rupees are lying incomplete and rotting in fields as Narmada Valley Development Authority’s (NVDA) ambitious Binjalwara Micro Lift Irrigation project has turned into a nightmare for local farmers.

The project, plagued by incomplete pipelines and unfinished pump houses, has failed to deliver water to agricultural fields. In Borgaon, farmer Gyanchand Dayaram reported that approximately 3k feet of pipeline work remains incomplete.

Pipes have been dumped in fields and left to deteriorate for three years due to alleged project mismanagement. The project's first pump house was reportedly completed two years ago, but farmers claim no water has reached their fields.

Farmers are now pinning their hopes on a crucial meeting scheduled for Monday at Daurwa Gram Panchayat. Project Executive Engineer

FPJ Shorts
Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In Poonch, Netizens Call It A 'Wonderful Gesture'
Video: Indian Army’s Balnoi Battalion Screens IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final For LoC Residents In Poonch, Netizens Call It A 'Wonderful Gesture'
'India Vs Pakistan Tamasha...': Tehseen Poonawala Calls Asia Cup 2025 Final Fu**ed Up Show Despite India's Win
'India Vs Pakistan Tamasha...': Tehseen Poonawala Calls Asia Cup 2025 Final Fu**ed Up Show Despite India's Win
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Reaction Viral After Tilak Varma's Decisive Last-Over Six Off Haris Rauf's Bowling; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Indian Players Once Again Refuse To Shake Hands With Pakistani Counterparts After Humiliating Them With 5-Wicket Win; Watch Video
Read Also
MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC
article-image

CB Tatwal has called the meeting from 12 noon to 3 pm, urging affected farmers to attend and register their complaints about the stalled project. ‘We have waited two years for water, but not a drop has reached our field,’ farmer Deepak Ramlal from Borgaon village said.

He explained that while a water distribution box was installed in his field, pipeline work was abandoned 3k feet away. Similar complaints came from Kadwaji Nandiya Kalda, whose 12 acres have remained dry for two years.

‘There is a box in my field, but no pipe or connection was made. Metal pipes are lying 300 feet away, but work stopped there,’ he said. They suspect the project exists only on paper.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh's provincial youth coordinator Shyam Singh Pawar condemned the project as ‘a huge fraud on farmers.’ He warned of street protests if immediate solutions are not provided, accusing officials of protecting contractors while violating farmers' rights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ancient Amka Jhamka Mata Temple; Historical Site Of Rukmini Haran In Dhar District

MP News: Ancient Amka Jhamka Mata Temple; Historical Site Of Rukmini Haran In Dhar District

MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay

MP News: Crores Go Waste As Binjalwara Irrigation Project Pipelines Decay

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

MP News: Maheshwar Gets Fame On KBC; Host Amitabh Bachchan Praises City For Iconic Sarees

MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped In Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set

MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped In Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set