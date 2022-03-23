Indore: Vaccination of kids’ age 12-14 years; about 2100 kids inoculated in first couple of hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the vaccination of kids of age 12-14 years have been started, in over 187 schools of the district, kids as well as their parents have been showing enthusiasm to get their wards immunized against the deadly pandemic disease.

Officials of the health department have planned to inoculate over 40000 beneficiaries on the first day of vaccination drive and they could inoculate over 2100 in the first couple of hours.

As many as 187 vaccination centers are prepared for vaccinating the kids in the district including 102 centers in the urban areas and 85 in rural areas.

“Like the vaccination campaign of teenagers of age 15 to 17 years, teachers have given the opportunity to ensure registration of the students and schools have to ensure mobilization of the students for 100 percent vaccination,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that there is no compulsion that the children will have to take vaccines only in the school where they study as they can take the dose in any school.

Department has been targeting to vaccinate over 1.15 lakh teenagers falling in the age group. “We have received the list of 907 schools in Indore in which over 1.15 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 12 to 14 years study. Many kids also study in other education institutions and some are dropouts or those who do not go to schools due to which we are targeting vaccination of over 1.15 lakh teenagers,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

