IIT Indore’s Brajesh Dwivedi is part of the Indian Divyang Cricket Team

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore’s non-teaching staff, Brajesh Dwivedi, will be taking part as member of Indian Divyang cricket team in the Bangabandhu series T20 tournament organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Association for the physically challenged from March 27 to 31.

This four-nation tournament is organised under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of Bangladesh, in the memory of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Teams from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are participating in this tournament.

Dwivedi, a senior assistant at IIT Indore, is part of the Indian team and the only player from Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Dwivedi had represented the Indian cricket team in the International Cricket Tournament for the physically challenged held in Kolkata in November 2017. He has been a part of the Indian Divyang team since 2017 and has represented India in many international matches. He was the captain of Mumbai Idols team in the first Divyang Premier League held in Sharjah, UAE in 2021. He was man of the match in the first match of the series and led the team to the semi-finals.

Dwivedi said “This is the first international trip of my life wherein I will be representing my country and is no less than a dream. It is the result of my 22 years of hard work that today I am selected for such a big series. I am grateful to the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India for understanding me worthy for this selection. I will give my best performance to make my country win this series. IIT Indore has always provided me with all kinds of facilities to fulfill my passion. I am sure that my journey will motivate many other Divyang brothers and sisters to fulfill their dreams.”

Dwivedi has been honored with many awards which includes "Madhya Pradesh Khel Ratna 2019 Award" by National Sports Times, Bhopal, "India's Shining Star Award 2019" by Youth India Development Board, New Delhi, “India Star Passion Award 2019” by India Star Book of Records, “Divyang Ratna 2018” by Umaid Helpline Foundation Jaipur. He was also nominated as “Broad Ambassador” for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of Satna City.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:20 AM IST