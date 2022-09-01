Indore: V-C cautions teachers, and staff as the impostor gets active again to dupe people

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly four months after he had succeeded in duping a professor of Rs 2.5 lakh, apparently the same conman has again got active in impersonating the DAVV vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain and is trying the same tactics to swindle people of their hard earned money.

Using Jain’s picture on his WhatsApp account, the conman is sending messages to the teaching and non-teaching staff on their phone numbers requestingfor financial assistance.

When the V-C came to know about this, she posted a message on social media cautioning people. “Somebody from 92679 21708 is trying to chat and cheat on WhatsApp using my photo. Please be careful and don't reply to any query.This number isn’t mine. I’m okay and don’t need any financial assistance,” Jain’s social media post reads.

Four months ago, several teachers received a message from a WhatsApp number bearing Jain’s photo in the display picture. That message read that she was busy at a crucial meeting and wanted the recipient of the message to buy Amazon gift cards for her. School of Biochemistry head professor Rekha Gadre had fallen prey to the fraud. She got her daughter to buy Amazon gift cards worth Rs 2.5 lakh for the V-C and gave them to the impostor. An FIR was registered in the matter, but the conman was never arrested. He, perhaps, has got active again and is using the same tactics to cheat the university staff.