Indore: 5 men arrested with 23 firearms, 10 cartridges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch police arrested five people and recovered 23 firearms from them in two separate cases on Wednesday. Ten live cartridges were also recovered from them. The police are investigating the case to know about the person to whom they were going to deliver the firearms.

Acting on a tip, the Crime Branch arrested four people, named Harpal Singh of Gandhwani in Dhar district, Immu, alias Imran, of Patthar Mundala, Jafar Khan of Juni Indore and Simran of Rishi Palace Colony. During a search, 19 firearms and eight live cartridges were recovered from them.

The accused admitted to the police that they supplied firearms to other districts too. Harpal was earlier booked for supplying firearms, while the other accused also had criminal cases against them. The accused were booked under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and further investigations into the case are underway.

In another case, Crime Branch officials received information that a person was seen near Navlakha Square delivering firearms to a person. The Crime Branch personnel, accompanied by a Sanyogitaganj police station team, reached the place and caught a person named Chandan of Hoshangabad. Four firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from him. He also confessed to supplying firearms to other districts. The accused was handed over to the Sanyogitaganj police for further investigations.