Bhopal: SISTec team 1st runner up in Smart India Hackathon, wins cash award of Rs 75,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), department of mechanical engineering team hybrid push cart have emerged as first runner up in the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon.

In all, 23 teams participated from All India Institutes and Colleges in the categories of Renewable Energy, Agriculture, MedTech, Heritage and Culture and Fitness at Western Zone MITADT University, Pune recently.

SISTec Hybrid Push Cart Team members Ankit Gupta, Uttam Kumar Yadav, Abhishek Vishwakarma, Kamta Prajapati and Jyothi Singh worked on solutions to problem statements on Heritage and Culture.

The team innovated to create a working model Hybrid Push Kart which was designed, developed and fabricated as the innovative solution to the problem stated. The team was awarded the Student Innovation Prize of Rs 75,000 and was declared first runners up of the finale.

The Team is supported by SISTec faculties Dheeraj Chavan, Manoj Ahirwar and Prof. Mousam Sharma and mentored by Sanjay Chalotre along with HoD Mechanical Department Ravishanker V Choudri, Jyoti Deshmukh Group, director SISTec and Keshvendra Chaudhary Principal SISTec. They congratulated the team on the remarkable achievement.

Four Teams of SISTec - Team Meta, TenDenZ, Team Invisible Minds and Team Hybrid Cart qualified for the finale.

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative from the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, which brings the next generation evolution by the inclusion of new methodology to inculcate the culture of startup and innovation ecosystem across different age groups.

