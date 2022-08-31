e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: SISTec team 1st runner up in Smart India Hackathon, wins cash award of Rs 75,000

In all, 23 teams participated from All India Institutes and Colleges in the categories of Renewable Energy, Agriculture, MedTech, Heritage, Culture and Fitness at Western Zone MITADT University, Pune, recently.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), department of mechanical engineering team hybrid push cart have emerged as first runner up in the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon.

In all, 23 teams participated from All India Institutes and Colleges in the categories of Renewable Energy, Agriculture, MedTech, Heritage and Culture and Fitness at Western Zone MITADT University, Pune recently.

SISTec Hybrid Push Cart Team members Ankit Gupta, Uttam Kumar Yadav, Abhishek Vishwakarma, Kamta Prajapati and Jyothi Singh worked on solutions to problem statements on Heritage and Culture.

The team innovated to create a working model Hybrid Push Kart which was designed, developed and fabricated as the innovative solution to the problem stated. The team was awarded the Student Innovation Prize of Rs 75,000 and was declared first runners up of the finale.

The Team is supported by SISTec faculties Dheeraj Chavan, Manoj Ahirwar and Prof. Mousam Sharma and mentored by Sanjay Chalotre along with HoD Mechanical Department Ravishanker V Choudri, Jyoti Deshmukh Group, director SISTec and Keshvendra Chaudhary Principal SISTec. They congratulated the team on the remarkable achievement.

Four Teams of SISTec - Team Meta, TenDenZ, Team Invisible Minds and Team Hybrid Cart qualified for the finale.

Smart India Hackathon is an initiative from the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, which brings the next generation evolution by the inclusion of new methodology to inculcate the culture of startup and innovation ecosystem across different age groups.

Read Also
PM Modi talks to students at grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: SISTec team 1st runner up in Smart India Hackathon, wins cash award of Rs 75,000

RECENT STORIES

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

LIVE India vs Hong Kong T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India inch closer to victory

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

Watch video: PM Modi performs 'aarti' at Piyush Goyal's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

New COVID-19 cases, deaths keep falling nearly everywhere, says WHO

Delhi: Man held for duping Britannia of Rs 5 crore by misappropriating stock items

Delhi: Man held for duping Britannia of Rs 5 crore by misappropriating stock items

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's 59, Suryakumar Yadav's 68 lifts India to 192-2 against Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's 59, Suryakumar Yadav's 68 lifts India to 192-2 against Hong Kong