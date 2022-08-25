PM Modi talks to students at grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022

PM Modi with students | narendramodi.in

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing and interacted with participants of the tournament.

The Prime Minister also discussed their product applications. Participants from various states presented their applications and detailed their work in front of PM Modi.

A statewide programme, Hackathon, gives students a venue to find solutions to some of the difficulties they encounter on a daily basis, fostering a culture of product creation and a problem-solving mindset.

The first SIH was organised in 2017. The innovation cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) organises SIH once a year to give students the opportunity to develop solutions to issues posed by businesses, non-governmental organisations, and government agencies. For more than 15,000 students, the Ministry of Education is organising the SIH software and hardware edition this year. In an effort to foster an innovative culture and a problem-solving mindset among schoolchildren, the MoE has also launched the Smart India Hackathon - Junior.

