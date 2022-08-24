PM Narendra Modi to address Smart India Hackathon 2022 participants tomorrow

PM Modi interacting with students | narendramodi.in

New Delhi: Tomorrow, August 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with attendees of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 grand finale. Through a video conference, the prime minister will address the attending students. The SIH Hardware and SIH Software are the two editions of the Smart India Hackathon 2022. The grand finales for hardware and software are set for August 25–29 and August 25–26, respectively.

"PM Modi has been interacting with the student participants of the Smart India Hackathon every year since its beginning and he is expected to interact with the students even this year at 8 pm on August 25," Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar said.

A statewide programme, Hackathon, gives students a venue to find solutions to some of the difficulties they encounter on a daily basis, fostering a culture of product creation and a problem-solving mindset.

Each problem statement in the SIH 2022 will offer a prize of Rs 1 lakh to the victors. Three prizes totaling Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the top teams in the student innovation category.

Around 476 problem statements were received from 53 government organisations for the SIH this year. "The winning teams of institute level hackathon organised under SIH 2022 comprising of more than 15,000 students will participate at the national level in this year's SIH grand finale. These teams will visit the designated nodal center and work on these problem statements during the grand finale," Mr Sarkar added.

The first SIH was organised in 2017. The innovation cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) organises SIH once a year to give students the opportunity to develop solutions to issues posed by businesses, non-governmental organisations, and government agencies. For more than 15,000 students, the Ministry of Education is organising the SIH software and hardware edition this year. In an effort to foster an innovative culture and a problem-solving mindset among schoolchildren, the MoE has also launched the Smart India Hackathon - Junior.

