Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets academic leaders of top Australian universities

During the discussion on "Emerging Opportunities for Collaboration in Education, Research, and Skill Sectors," Pradhan—who is on a four-day visit to Australia—also spoke with officials from the Australian government, academics from Monash University, and members of the Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan | Photo Credit: ANI

New Delhi: On Wednesday, academic representatives from the Group of Eight (Go8) Australian Universities met with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss how to create fruitful Australia-India research partnerships.

"Pradhan said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership. He welcomed the Group of Eight universities for further intensifying our research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges," a Ministry of Education statement issued here said. "The minister shared India's determination to pool every bit of her resource to make this decade India's Techade as well as for becoming self-reliant. Strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all," it said.

"The minister said India is vigorously making efforts to inculcate curiosity-driven research and innovation at all levels. He also had a lively interaction with Indian students studying in Melbourne and was happy to learn about their academic experiences and said that he was enriched by their ideas on establishing India as a knowledge superpower," the statement said.

Pradhan further added that PM Modi has stressed on evidence-based research and has given the mantra of 'lab-to-land' and 'land-to-lab' for ensuring the progress, welfare, and well-being of mankind. India is vigorously making efforts to inculcate curiosity-driven research and innovation at all levels, he added.

article-image

