Ministers, Cricketers pitch Western Australia to Indian students

Perth: The Investment and Trade dinner hosted by the Western Australia government had the presence of more than seventy-five delegates and ministers and was conducted at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

The event, which was filled with speeches and toasts to the broader India-Western Australia relationship, also aimed to promote the Australian region as one of the best places to live, work, and study.

While Deputy Premier of Western Australia, Roger Cook, and Minister of International Education, Culture and Arts, David Templeman addressed the audience present, while showcasing their love for India, legendary Australian cricketer Brad Hogg walked the audience down the memory lane all the while donning the iconic Cricket Australia cap and blazer.

Recovery package for international students, universities

“Before Covid, the number of international students had increased and now post-Covid we want them to come back,” said International Education and Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman who was the highlight of the event. “Education adds to the vibrance of Western Australia and I love what it brings to the region. Students from India and other countries can connect with each other, creating a sense of community,” added Mr. Templeman, who also self-admittedly looks forward to ‘joining a Bollywood film and is hunting for offers.’

Optimism about the Recovery package by Western Australia also played a key role considering 41 million AUD (Australian dollars) was spent in bringing about this programme. “Through the Recovery package for international students, and universities, we are also bringing targeted scholarships that aim to grow the pipeline of students in WA. Our focus is also on working with multiple Indian cities and hoping for Australian students to study in India. So the partnership has to go both ways,” added Templeman, who also emphasised that innovation, enterprise, and education are key factors that Australia can benefit from a partnership with India.

Government of Western Australia considering NEP 2020

NEP 2020, also known as the National Education Policy, also received a mention from the Minister who pointed out that the WA government is looking closely at it. “We definitely want to see how NEP can further help in the collaboration between India and WA universities. We have had discussions with authorities in India about the same. A lot of our representatives have strong ties with India and we are going to reflect on the MOUS (Memorandum of Understanding) and see the value they provide. I also had the opportunity to meet the Governor of Maharashtra who shares the aspect of being a primary teacher with me,” stated Mr. Templeman.

Why are students attracted to the city of Perth?

With Perth being one of the most popular study destinations for Indian and international students, Minister Templeman believes attributes of other cities in WA will also attract many individuals in the future. “The reason Perth is popular for students not just in WA but the country as a whole and stands out is that it is safe, multicultural, and has a better cost of living than other cities. If you see it’s also closer to India in terms of travel distance,” said Templeman who added that direct flights from India to Perth are being explored as the present flights are either through Singapore or via Melbourne and Sydney.

Visa backlogs, affecting international students, being looked into

Visa backlogs for many Indian and international students have caused many of them to put their study abroad plans on hold, while others risk losing their scholarships or Ph.D. offers. The Government of Western Australia is working closely with the Federal Government to resolve this issue, according to Templeman. “We want the students to have a sense of community in WA and be one of us wherein not only them but we also benefit from their presence. Thus, solving the issue of visa backlogs is of primary concern to us,” added Templeman.

Minister David Templeman and Cricketer Brad Hogg’s suggestions for Indian students

Staying in a country far away from home, with not much familiarity with the leisure activities in the region, can be a bit tough but according to Minister Templeman, there are many things that students can explore when they come to WA. “Experience the clear sky at night especially when you go a bit far away from Perth into other Western Australian cities. It is absolutely beautiful. Feel the pristine, clean, salty water on your skin. Seek out the indigenous history of Australia, which we are still on a long journey to understand ourselves. Taste something from the ocean, it can be something like the Western Rock Lobster, Prawns or if you are vegetarian you can eat the most organic, high-quality products grown in this region and lastly, tell your story to whoever may listen because at the end of the day you want to hear stories about everyone,” the Minister recommended.

The Minister's suggestions found an interesting ally in legendary cricket Brad Hogg who also gave his take on why Indian students should choose Western Australia. “For one, the region has a lot of space, you can explore nature and take a tour of the region at ease. Different sports and cultures can be explored, which in itself is vivid in WA. High, top-notch quality technology is also something students can garner interest in. Overall, it is the perfect destination for people who want to live, work and study here,” added Hogg, who was born in the town of Narrogin, WA, and is a hometown hero.

