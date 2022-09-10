Indore: US furniture giant shows interest in investing in city

Charles Spung, Global CEO of USA furniture giant Ashley with MSME Minister OP Saklecha at the city airport on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Global Investors' Summit, to be held in January, 2023, in the city, USA furniture major Ashley Furniture has shown interest in investing in the city. The company officials met Om Prakash Sakhlecha, MSME and Science & Technology department minister and industrialists associated with the furniture industry of the city. He also visited the local furniture manufacturing industries and saw the manufacturing work and discussed the availability of skilled labour and raw materials.

Charles Spung, chief global sales officer, Ashley Furniture Industries of USA was in the city on a day’s visit on Friday. He also inquired about the availability of land in the proposed Indore International Mega Furniture Cluster Association (IIMFCA) coming-up in Chhota Betma area.

Minister Sakhlecha apprised him about the facilities being provided by the Madhya Pradesh government for furniture industry in the state and in the city in particular. Spung shared information related to the furniture industry with minister Saklecha. After the discussion, Spung also visited the local furniture industry. Local officials of the micro industries department were also present during the meeting held at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport.

Harish Nagar, secretary, IIMFCA, said that Ashley’s Global CEO Spung was impressed by the location of the furniture cluster as well as the facilities available here. He said that the company is planning to invest in the city. Many companies at the local level will benefit if Ashley makes an investment.

If all goes well and the company sets up its plant here, then the export potential will increase to a great extent. He said that the company would also employ a large number of skilled and unskilled workers in addition to vendors in its proposed manufacturing unit. These vendors will manufacture accessories for the company. This will give a boost to local industries. During this, Vinod Bafna, Pratap Dubey, Raja Mahidpurwala, Apoorva Baheti etc. of IIMFCA were also present.

