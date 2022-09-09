Indore civic body starts collection of Ganesh idols in city

Ganpati Visarjan | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

For protecting water bodies from getting polluted because of immersion of idols, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) like last year has started collecting idols of Lord Ganesh for eco-friendly immersion in the city on Friday morning.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav kick-started the drive of collecting Ganesh idols from Malwa Mill Square at 10 am. He also urged citizens of the city not to immerse Ganesh idols in the city lakes.

“Like every year, IMC has made arrangements, this year too, to collect the idols from citizens at 100 points in the city. Besides, the idols will also be collected at 19 zonal offices,” he said.

A basket has also been put at idols’ collection sites, in which devotees can put garlands, clothes, fruits, flowers etc.

The IMC will perform a mass immersion of Idols at Jawahar Tekri.

Apart from this, IMC has also made artificial pools at various places in the city, where citizen can immerse the idols made of clay and soil.

Idols collection points:

Rajwada, Regal Tiraha, Palasia, Bhanwarkuan, Aerodrome, Major Squares of the city, Pipalyahana Talab, Bijasan Tekri, Bada Ganpati Square, Vrindavan Colony, Chota Bangarda Talab, Malharganj Police Station Near Garden, Khade Ganesh Temple Vrindavan Colony, Hukamchand Colony, Jawahar Nagar Near Karbala Bridge, Silavatpura Square, Malganj Square.

Adarsh ​​Indira Nagar Near Shiv Mandir, Vishranti Square, Marimata Square, Bhagirathpura Water Tank, Sahu Dharamshala Vrindavan Colony, Kushwaha Nagar, Chandragupta Maurya Square, Near Bhamori Plaza, Shalimar Bungalow Square.

Subhash Nagar, Patnipura, Bajrang Nagar Mazdoor Chowk, Scheme No-54 Water Tank, Opposite Medanta Hospital, Scheme-78 Near Tempo Stand, Niranjanpur Khalsa Chowk, Barfanidham Water Tank, Opposite Lasudia Police Chowki, Summer Park Square , Doctor Nagar Sai Mandir, Opposite MIG Police Station.

LIG ​​Square, MR-9 Square, Opposite Geeta Bhawan Mandir, Near Tilak Nagar School Mandi,Pink City Service Road, Lidwala Kuan Haat Bazar, Khatipura Police Chowki, Kali Mandir on Khajrana Road, Khajrana Square, Saket Club Saket Nagar, opposite Harsiddhi Mandir.

Gaadi Adda Square, Cantonment Square, Sindhi Colony Square, Near Phooti Kothi, Kalani Near Nagar Water Tank, Samvad Nagar Road, Bengali Square, Pardeshipura Square, Bicholi near Hapsi Gas Godown, Tejaji Chowk in Palda and near Ranjit Hanuman Mandir.