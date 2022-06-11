Indore: Urban body polls; voting process through EVMs to be published

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has instructed the district administration to carry out wide publicity of conducting the voting process through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The instruction of State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh was received at the District Election Office on Saturday. Singh has directed all the collectors and District Election Officer Manish Singh to give wide publicity to the voting process through EVMs for the urban body elections. He said that, with the aim of making the election process effective and result-oriented, it was very necessary to make the general public, public representatives and candidates well-acquainted with the arrangements fixed by the commission for voting. In the Urban Bodies General Election, 2022, votes will be cast through EVMs for the posts of mayors and councillors of municipal corporations, municipal councils and city councils.

Singh said that duly attested EVMs should be displayed after checking and testing at haat-bazaars, fairs, colleges, crowded areas, Anganwadis and other important places in the urban bodies. The working procedure and operation process of EVMs should also be explained in detail. During this process, the presence of local print and electronic media for publicity and recording of proceedings should also be ensured.