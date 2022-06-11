e-Paper Get App

Indore: Urban body polls; voting process through EVMs to be published

The instruction of State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh was received at the District Election Office on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Election Commission has instructed the district administration to carry out wide publicity of conducting the voting process through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The instruction of State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh was received at the District Election Office on Saturday. Singh has directed all the collectors and District Election Officer Manish Singh to give wide publicity to the voting process through EVMs for the urban body elections. He said that, with the aim of making the election process effective and result-oriented, it was very necessary to make the general public, public representatives and candidates well-acquainted with the arrangements fixed by the commission for voting. In the Urban Bodies General Election, 2022, votes will be cast through EVMs for the posts of mayors and councillors of municipal corporations, municipal councils and city councils.

Singh said that duly attested EVMs should be displayed after checking and testing at haat-bazaars, fairs, colleges, crowded areas, Anganwadis and other important places in the urban bodies. The working procedure and operation process of EVMs should also be explained in detail. During this process, the presence of local print and electronic media for publicity and recording of proceedings should also be ensured.

Read Also
Indore: Ashwini Upadhyay to address on population control on Sunday
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: Urban body polls; voting process through EVMs to be published

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...