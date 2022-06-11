Indore: Ashwini Upadhyay to address on population control on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior advocate of the Supreme Court Ashwini Upadhyay will deliver an address in the city on the issue of population control on Sunday.

Rashtra Chintan, Vishwam and Chaitanya Bharat organisation is organising the event. Vikram Dubey, Paras Jain and Krishnakant Vyas said here on Saturday that Ashwini Upadhyay would deliver an address on the subject of population control at Ravindra Natya Griha from 5 pm on Sunday. International vice-president of the VHP Hukumchandra Sawla will be present as a special guest.

Upadhyay, who has filed a petition for the need of a uniform civil code and stopping the intervention of the government in the running of temples and many such national issues, thinks that it is necessary for the constitution of ‘one-nation, one-spirit’.