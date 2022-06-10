Indore: DAVV gears up, again, for setting up medical college

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh); Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is once again gearing up to realise its dream of setting up a medical college.

Citing a gazette notification, DAVV has set up a seven-member committee led by rector Prof Ashok Sharma tasking it with finding scope to set up the medical college.

The committee comprises Prof Rajesh Sharma, Dr AK Dwivedi, Dr DK Sharma, Ashok Phatak, Prajwal Khare (coordinator) and Anurag Dwivedi.

Medical college is a long pending project of DAVV.

The university even got 50 acres of land in 2001 from the district administration for setting up a medical college at Bada Banagarda.

However, the administration took back possession of 25 acres as no concrete step was taken by the university to set up medical college till 2013.

Last year, DAVV was told that the remaining 25 acres of land had also been taken back by the administration.

The administration promised to give 30 acres of the land at Bada Bangarda to DAVV if it gave space on UTD campus for shifting a Lord Shiva temple at Bhawarkuan Square, Bhawarkuan police station and construction of overhead water tank.

Though initially the DAVV rejected the offer, it had to agree to it following the intervention of the higher education minister.

While DAVV has committed to hand over the land sought by district administration, the latter is still to hand over the land to the former at Bada Bangarda.

Around Rs 700 croes will be required to set up a medical college. DAVV does not have that much of amount as of now, but a PPP model could be a way out, said a professor.

