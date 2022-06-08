Indore: Urban bodies’ elections; five model polling stations will be set up in the district

Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least 5 model polling stations are to be set up in the district for the urban bodies’ elections. The stations will have all the necessary facilities for all sections of voters. State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has instructed the collector and district election officers to set up at least five polling stations in the district as model ones.

Features of model polling station

The polling stations are to be built on the ground floors of buildings. The entrance is to be decorated with arches, rangolis, balloons, flowers and so forth. Arrangements are to be made for waiting rooms in the shade with chairs and clean carpets. Arrangements will also be made for providing drinking water, toilets and easy road access. Besides making separate lines for women and men, senior, old, sick and disabled voters should be given priority in voting. Entrance and exit gates are to be made separate and ramps, wheelchairs and first-aid boxes are to be provided. A facilitation centre will be established at the polling stations and 100 per cent voters’ slips distributed to each voter at these ‘Adarsh’ polling stations.

Officer appointed to issue certified copy of voters’ list

Under the Urban Bodies’ General Election, 2022, receiving nomination papers for Indore Municipal Corporation and 8 Municipal Councils of the district will start on June 11. The candidates will have to attach the certified copy of the voters’ list with the nomination papers. Deputy district election officer Munish Singh Sikarwar said that tehsildar Dhirendra Parashar and Rajesh Soni had been deputed to issue certified copies of the voters’ list to the candidates.

Training to be given to receive the papers

The teams of returning and assistant returning officers to receive the nomination papers for the elections have been constituted. The e-governance team and training of sector officers in relation to receipts of nomination papers have been fixed for tomorrow at the AICTSL’s meeting hall. Joint collector and deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha said the training of the e-governance team would be held from 9 am to 10.30 am and the training of sector officers was scheduled from 11 am to 12 noon.

Standing panel meeting today

A meeting of the standing committee on urban bodies’ elections has been called on Thursday. Collector Manish Singh will preside over the meeting.

