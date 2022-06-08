Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore bags the 2021 Best Chapter Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Nanotechnology Council (IEEE NTC) Student Chapter at IIT Indore has won the prestigious “2021 Best Chapter Award” along with a grant of $500. The team won the award for creating an interactive platform to incorporate the design & development of nanotechnology and its scientific, engineering, and industrial applications.

The team undertook several initiatives such as organizing workshops on Solar Cells, a Research Symposium where several industry experts & research scholars presented their work, and webinars covering a range of topics such as Gas Sensors, Hydrogen Production, Quantum Computing, Optoelectronic Devices, Semiconductors and Electronics Manufacturing.

The IEEE Nanotechnology Council (NTC) is a multi-disciplinary group whose purpose is to advance and coordinate work in the field of Nanotechnology carried out throughout the IEEE in scientific, literary and educational areas. The Council supports the theory, design, and development of nanotechnology and its scientific, engineering, and industrial applications. The IEEE NTC Student Chapter (https://ieee.ntc.iiti.ac.in) is actively involved in the technical domain by organizing events such as Distinguished Lecturer programs, Mini Colloquia and sponsoring/co-sponsoring various conferences, webinars and workshops, membership drives, opportunities to network with peers, environmental awareness campaigns and promotional activities with the objective of sustainable developmental growth.

The office-bearers of the IEEE NTC Student Chapter IIT Indore are Prof Shaibal Mukherjee (counselor), Sanjay Kumar (founding member), Mayank Dubey (Chair), Pawan Kumar (vice-chair), Ruchi Singh (secretary), Sumit Chaudhary (treasurer) and Saurabh Yadav (webmaster).

The team is working on creating an interactive platform for young professionals, academicians, scientists, technologists and engineers to discuss, explore and collaborate in the domains of semiconductor, nanoelectronics, optoelectronics, photovoltaic, biomedical sensors and memory devices.