Indore: Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project's Unit-I makes record, generates power continuously for 200 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unit number one of 600 MW capacity of Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company has created a new record of generating power for 200 days continuously. This unit is generating electricity continuously since November 19, 2021. The unit, which became operational on February 1, 2014, achieved 71.8 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) and 5.7 per cent Auxiliary Consumption (PAF) during 200 days of continuous power generation, while the unit's specific oil consumption stood at 0.2 ml per unit.

Earlier, the 250 MW capacity unit number 11 of Satpura Thermal Power House Sarni of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company had made a record of generating electricity continuously for 200 days. Power generating company's Satpura Thermal Power House, Sarni's 250 MW capacity unit number 10 and Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power House Birsingpur's 250 MW capacity unit number four have made a record of generating power for 100 consecutive days.

