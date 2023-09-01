 Indore: UPI Facility To Be Soon Available On Keyboard-Based Mobile Phones, Says RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das
Das said that a whopping 10 billion UPI transactions were recorded in the month of August, while replying to another query.

Atul GautamUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das | Image: File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said UPI facility will soon be available on keyboard-based phones as well. Das was replying to a query, while interacting with students and faculty of DAVV in Indore on Friday.

His statement came after he mentioned the great public response received on UPI payments. Das said that a whopping 10 billion UPI transactions were recorded in the month of August, while replying to another query.

Notably, UPI transactions, currently, are only available on touchscreen Android and IOS mobile phones. However, now the facility will soon be available on keyboard-based cell phones.

Indore: RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das Calls 'Onion, Potato & Tomato' As Mischievous Veggies Responsible...
