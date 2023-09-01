Indore: RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das Calls 'Onion, Potato & Tomato' As Mischievous Veggies Responsible For Inflation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, during an interaction with students in Indore, called tomato, onion and potato as the mischievous vegetables that are responsible for the inflation.

Addressing the students, he said, "One of the three times (tomato, onion and potato) has been reason for food inflation in past some years. One of these three items misbehave in the vegetable basket which results in inflation."

Further he said that the apex bank does not just go by conventional economic practice, but also has to factor in ground realities while making monetary policies.

Das was interacting with students and faculty members of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya at university auditorium on Friday.

Replying to a query, Das said a whopping 10 billion UPI transactions were recorded in the month of August.

The event witnessed participation of high-profile guests --Vice Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Niti Evam Yojna Aayog, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, who is also the Director General of Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and a Member of the Board of Governors of the Reserve Bank of India

"The primary objective of this Das's visit is to foster significant interactions with students, academicians, and distinguished citizens of Indore on various issues related to the Indian economy, banking sector, monetary policy and development planning," said Prof Chandan Gupta, media coordinator of DAVV.