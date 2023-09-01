 About 93% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned To Banks, Says RBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAbout 93% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned To Banks, Says RBI

About 93% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned To Banks, Says RBI

According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to August 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
About 93% Of ₹2000 Notes Returned To Banks, Says RBI | Representative Image

 The Reserve Bank on Friday said that as much as 93 per cent of Rs 2000 currency notes that were in circulation on May 19 -- the day when the currency was withdrawn from circulation -- have been returned to banks.

Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation

According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to August 31, 2023, it said in a statement.

"Consequently, Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on August 31, 2023 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore. Thus, 93 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.

Read Also
Indore: No rush, no panic, people exchange Rs 2000 notes smoothly in banks
article-image

Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87 per cent is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13 per cent has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes.

Withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes

The Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023..

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.62 lakh crore on March 31, 2023, had declined to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

RBI requested the members of the public holding the high-value banknote to utilise the remaining period until September 30, 2023, to deposit and/or exchange them. 

Read Also
RBI Governor: Withdrawal of ₹2000 notes part of currency management; no need to rush to exchange
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Competition Commission Of India Approves Vistara-Air India Merger

Competition Commission Of India Approves Vistara-Air India Merger

Bajaj Auto's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Receives RBI Certificate For Non-Banking Financial Operations

Bajaj Auto's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Receives RBI Certificate For Non-Banking Financial Operations

Tata Power Renewable Energy Inks A PDA With Chalet Hotels For 6 MW AC Group Captive Project

Tata Power Renewable Energy Inks A PDA With Chalet Hotels For 6 MW AC Group Captive Project

Maruti Suzuki Total Production Volume At 165,405 Units In August 2023

Maruti Suzuki Total Production Volume At 165,405 Units In August 2023

Deepak Fertilisers Signs Two Gas Purchase Agreement with GAIL

Deepak Fertilisers Signs Two Gas Purchase Agreement with GAIL