Eicher Motors Extends Winning Streak With New 52-Week High, Stock Surges On Strong Earnings & Steady Sales Momentum

Mumbai: Eicher Motors kept up its winning streak on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 7,205 on the NSE. The stock’s been on a roll, climbing for five days in a row. Just this week, it’s up nearly 7.5 percent. For November, it’s gained 2.63 percent and if you look at the year so far, Eicher’s up a hefty 49 percent —making it one of the best performers in the NIFTY50.

What’s driving all this excitement?

A lot of it comes down to their strong second-quarter results. Eicher Motors posted a 24.5 percent jump in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,369.4 crore. Revenue shot up too, climbing more than 45 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,171.5 crore. That kind of growth has given investors a lot of confidence, fueling the ongoing rally.

Royal Enfield’s monthly sales numbers haven’t hurt, either. In October 2025, they sold 124,951 motorcycles—a 13 percent bump from 110,574 units in October 2024. The models up to 350cc carried the day, with sales up 14 percent to 110,874 units. Bikes above 350cc inched up 2 percent to 14,077 units. The only soft spot: international sales, which dipped 7 percent to 8,107 units.

Eicher’s commercial vehicle arm, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), is also putting in a strong showing. Total CV sales climbed 13.2 percent to 8,050 units in October 2025, up from 7,112 units last year. With both motorcycles and commercial vehicles growing steadily, investors are staying bullish, pushing the stock to new highs.

