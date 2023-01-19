Indore: ‘Upgrade design for value addition of products’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The objective of designing a machine or product is to bring together the Indian manufacturing sector and the design expertise on the same platform. To avail the consultation of the expert and effective solutions on design problems of new product development, continuous improvement in designing of new products and value addition to the existing products is necessary.

Experts expressed these views to create awareness at a workshop organised jointly by the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), MSME Development Institute and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore, ACE Foundation and Incubation Centre. The workshop was held at the office of AIMP on Wednesday. The objective of the workshop was to avail information about the design scheme of the Ministry of MSME. Design expert, Dr Parag Vyas, gave a presentation. He also informed about the design implementation plan through medium and urged the industrialists to take advantage of the design plan in their industries.

In the programme, Rajeev Pandey and Dr Swaminathan of IIT, Indore, highlighted the benefits of the design scheme in the industries and the finance support provided by the Ministry of MSME. Dr Swaminathan briefed the industrialists about the activities of IIT Indore. Dr Swaminathan discussed with the industrialists on Innovative Scheme, Incubation Scheme and Design Scheme.

The experts said in unison, to provide real time expert advice and effective solutions on design problems for new product development, continuous improvement and value addition to existing and new products is needed. More than 50 industrialists, including secretary, AIMP, Tarun Vyas, former president, Pramod Dafaria, vice-president, Dilip Dev, assistant director, MSME Development Institute, Gaurav Goyal, participated in the program and placed their queries about the schemes. The experts resolved them too. Mementos were presented to the experts as a mark of respect from IIT, Indore.

