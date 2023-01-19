Indore: Finally, DHE permits special ATKT exam for BEd 4th-semester students

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to BEd students who got ATKT in the fourth-semester exams, the Department of Higher Education has directed universities across the state to conduct special ATKT exam and subsequently declare results within a month.

In a letter addressed to universities, DHE stated that permission is granted for the conduct of special ATKT exam for BEd fourth-semester students. The DHE also directed the universities to declare results within a month.

“The approval came on a proposal sent by DAVV to DHE seeking permission for the conduct of special ATKT exam for BEd fourth-semester students. I am happy that our proposal has been accepted,” said vice-chancellor prof Renu Jain.

Registrar Ajay Verma stated that the order has not only given relief to BEd students of DAVV but of all universities across the state.

Some students, who had failed a subject or two in the fourth-semester exams, led by NSUI leader Javed Khan had staged a demonstration at DAVV seeking special ATKT exam so that they don’t miss the opportunity to apply for teaching posts advertised by the state government.

Congress state vice president Ajay Chordia had also extended his support to protesting students.

When consulted, the exam committee for education discipline informed the university administration that there is no provision for special ATKT in the BEd course rule book.

Consequently, the university administration had rejected the demand of the students. However, the university wrote to the DHE seeking special permission for the ATKT exam. For two consecutive days, the protest continued and it ended after the university informed the protesting students that DHE higher-ups had verbally responded positively to the proposal.

Nearly a week after that, the approval came in writing from DHE on Wednesday.

Reacting to the order, Chordia said that good sense finally prevailed.

On behalf of the students, Javed said, “We thank the vice-chancellor and university officers for convincing DHE officials to give approval to the university’s proposal. We also thank Ajay Chordia for extending his support to us.”

UG final year exams on old policy in March

DAVV is going to conduct the UG final year exams for traditional courses tentatively in the second week of March. The last date for submission of forms is January 31. Exam department officials said that this is the last exam which will be held as per the old education policy. The NEP-2020 had come into force from session 2021-22 so final-year students are the last batch admitted as per the old education policy, they added.

