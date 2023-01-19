Madhya Pradesh: Indore’s life in a ‘Metro’ on right track

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro project is advancing at a good pace and the authorities have completed 93 percent of the piling work and on the priority corridor, 70 percent pillar formation work has been done.

The Metro authorities have stepped on gas at the Radisson Square. The arms of the Metro stations can be seen along the road from the Robot Square towards Radisson Square. There will be a curve on the track from Radisson towards Robot Square and utmost care would be taken while constructing this stretch and for this, the agency has pressed in more labourers.

According to information, the Metro track construction agency has installed several segment launchers to speed up the project.

The officials said 93 percent of the piling work is completed and it is expected to get over by January end. Also, the pillar development work along the corridor is expected to get over by February.

METRO RAIL PHASE 1

Deadline (Phase-1): September 2023

*Line-3: Palasia – Railway Station – Rajwara

Airport – Bhawarsala

Length: 31.55 km

Type: Elevated & Underground

Status: 17.5 km is under construction between Gandhi Nagar to Robot Square

Depot: Super Corridor

Number of stations: 16

Number of trains: 25

Estimated Daily commuters: 2.50 lakh by 2027

Top Speed: 80 kmph

Read Also Indore: College accountant held for embezzlement of Rs 46 Lakh

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)