Indore: College accountant held for embezzlement of Rs 46 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant of a college was arrested for embezzling Rs 46 lakh from a college in the Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday. He had taken fees from the students and deposited it in his and his relatives’ bank account instead of depositing it in the college’s bank account. He was on the run for 11 months before police arrested him from his home. He is being questioned further.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that Anil Kharia, chairman of a college, had complained that Mahesh Makwana was employed as an accountant at his college. He embezzled the fees deposited by students in his personal and his relatives’ bank accounts. Thus, he committed a financial fraud of lakhs of rupees with the college.

The police registered a case under sections 420, 406, 408, 468, and 471 of the IPC a few months ago. Since then, a search was on for him. Acting on a tip-off, Makwana was arrested from his home in Dream Homes near Omaxe City.

TI Gurjar said that a case was registered against the accused in February 2022. Police had raided many places in search of the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was hiding in many cities including Mumbai during this period.