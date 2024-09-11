 Indore Updates: MP Shankar Lalwani Nominated Member In Central Rajbhasha Committee; Admin Focusing On Starting Kumedi ISBT By January
MP Shankar Lalwani has been nominated as a member of the Rajbhasha Committee constituted by the Central Government.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:28 AM IST
article-image
Indore MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani has been nominated as a member of the Rajbhasha Committee constituted by the Central Government. The chairman of the committee is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On this occasion, MP Lalwani said that it is a proud moment that I got the opportunity to be a part of the Parliamentary Rajbhasha Committee chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said that as a member of this committee, I will make every effort to uplift the Hindi language. I will definitely serve the official language as much as possible through this committee along with Hindi writers, poets and journalists. People associated with Hindi can also send me their suggestions in this regard, for the implementation of which I will be committed.

Admin Focusing On Starting Kumedi ISBT By January

ibus

ibus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the successful start of Nayta Mundla Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) yesterday, the district administration is now focusing on making Kumedi ISBT operational from January. Collector Asheesh Singh, who was the driving force behind the start of Nayta Mundla ISBT, informed here on Tuesday that some construction work of Kumedi ISBT is yet to be completed.

Agencies have been instructed to speed up the work. He said that our prime objective is to ensure that operations of long-distance and inter-state buses are done from the outskirts of the city.

Talking about the Nayta Mundla ISBT he said that slowly we will increase the operation of the buses from there. We are, trying to provide connectivity of autos and buses from the city to Nayta Mundla ISBT. Meanwhile, the bus stands available in the middle of the city would be used for the operation of the inter-district and commuter buses.

