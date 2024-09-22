Indore Updates: Flight For Pune In Daytime Likely From Next Month; 8th Set Of Metro Rakes Arrive In City | Representational Picture

Flight For Pune In Daytime Likely From Next Month

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore can get a day flight to Pune in the Winter Schedule, set to start from the end of the next month. IndiGo has given a proposal in this regard. The winter schedule is to be implemented from October 28.

IndiGo, a leading airlines of private sector, has sent a proposal to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to operate a flight in the daytime between the city and Pune. The airline has mentioned that currently there is only one incoming and outgoing flight on this route.

This flight departs from the city to Pune at 11.55 pm and departs from Pune at 2.50 am. Apart from this, there is no flight between Indore and Pune, whereas there is a good load of passengers on this route even after flying so late at night.

8th Set Of Metro Rakes Arrive In City

8th Set Of Metro Rakes Arrive In City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 8th set of rolling stock (Metro rakes) has successfully arrived and has been unloaded at Gandhi Nagar Depot on Saturday. This milestone reflects continued progress in the city’s mass rapid transit system, Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya said while commending the team for their efforts toward a reliable transit solution.

In August, Indore Metro saw the safe arrival of a new 3-car train set, increasing the total count to six. This is part of the continuous effort to expand the Yellow Line, which will provide efficient, reliable transportation for Indore residents.

Alstom is supplying a total of 52 train sets, split between Indore and Bhopal. These trains can operate at speeds of up to 80 km/h across the 31.5 km stretch in Indore and 31 km in Bhopal. The Yellow Line will feature 29 stations and will enhance metro connectivity across the city’s busiest areas.