No Car Day 2024: Indore To Say 'No' To Cars, Use Public Transport Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are planning to travel through the BRTS corridor from Niranjanpur to Rajeev Gandhi Square, keep in mind that the cleanest city in India is set to observe No-Car Day on Sunday for the second consecutive year as part of a larger effort to protect the environment.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced that this year, the city’s Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor will be turned into a car-free zone for the day, with the aim of reducing traffic congestion and minimising environmental damage.

The mayor pointed out that approximately 4.15 lakh cars and nearly 4,000 taxis operate daily in Indore, contributing significantly to the city's environmental footprint.

To encourage participation, street plays, musical performances, and other activities will be organised to raise environmental awareness. The Mayor urged citizens to take part in this campaign and contribute to reducing the city's carbon footprint, even if only for a day.

Quotes

"Through one day of No-Car Day, we can collectively reduce the damage being caused to our environment. Let’s embrace public transport and eco-friendly alternatives on September 22."

– Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav

"I appeal to the people of the city to avoid using four-wheelers and use two-wheelers. It will help in protecting the environment."

– Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Gupta

What Happened Last Year When 12% of Cars Were Off the Road

Reflecting on the success of last year's No-Car Day, Mayor Bhargav noted that around 80,000 litres of fuel were saved in a single day, with 12 per cent fewer cars on the roads. The city also recorded an 18 per cent improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and a 5.52 per cent reduction in sulphur dioxide emissions. This year, the city expects even better results by promoting public transportation alternatives such as bicycles, e-rickshaws, city buses, MyByk, and i-Bus services.

FP View

The Mayor's call for a ‘No Car Day’ should not only be welcomed by citizens but embraced wholeheartedly. Small initiatives like these, when practiced occasionally, can evolve into habits that encourage the use of public transport, which has numerous benefits. From reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality to lightening the financial burden on individuals and saving fuel, such efforts make a significant impact. Most importantly, the city enjoys a respite from chaotic traffic, even if just for a day. Free Press fully supports this initiative and urges residents to say ‘no to personal cars’ and opt for public transportation. Remember, sometimes small changes lead to big results.

Where and What Will Be Available

The 24 junctions are: Niranjanpur Square, Scheme 78, Shalimar Township, Satya Sai, Vijay Nagar, Rasoma, C21, MR-9, Press Complex, LIG Square, Industry House Square, Guitar Square, Palasia Square, Geeta Bhawan Square, AiCTSL, Shivaji Vatika Square, GPO, Nehru Stadium, Zoo, Navlakha Square, Bhanwarkuan, Vishnupuri, Mata Gujri, and Rajeev Gandhi Square.

Timings and Awareness Programmes

Timings of various activities will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.