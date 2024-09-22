 Indore: 350 Youths To Be Given Jobs In Private Sector Companies
The fair is being organized at the District Employment Office Complex, near District Trade and Industry Centre Pologround from 11 am to 3 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Indore: 350 Youths To Be Given Jobs In Private Sector Companies | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day employment fair will be organized in the district on the next Friday, 27th September. The fair is being organized at the District Employment Office Complex, near District Trade and Industry Centre Pologround from 11 am to 3 pm.

Deputy director employment PS Mandloi informed that many reputed companies including BSS Small Finance, Shyam Tata Motors, Shefali Business Solution, SBI Life, Justdial, Semly Food (Utsah), S.G.S. will participate in the employment fair.

Representatives of companies will initially select applicants by interviewing them to provide employment at attractive salaries for more than 350 different posts which include manager, accountant, sales executive, telecaller, mobilizer, technician, computer operator, back office, driver, security guard, helper etc.

Applicants between 18 and 40 years of age who have passed in any subject from 8th to post graduation and applicants with technical qualification can participate in the employment fair for the above posts and get employment as per their qualification.

Applicants participating in the employment fair should be present with all their educational qualification certificates along with copies of biodata and other certificates such as Aadhar card, photo copies of certificates. He urged more and more youth to take advantage of the good opportunity of employment.

