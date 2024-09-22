Indore Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Last Leg, Indore 13% Rain Deficit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the monsoon is on its last leg and chances of another long spell of rainfall are bleak, Indore district has received 13 per cent deficit of average rainfall till this period of the monsoon. Indore has seen a weak monsoon this year, as the city couldn’t touch the average mark of rainfall, which is about five inches less than the annual average rainfall in the city.

The weatherman believes the city will witness only a couple of inches more rainfall even after the monsoon withdraws and there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in city after September 24. ‘Indore district, including all tehsils, has received average rainfall of 718.4 mm till September 20, which was about 106 mm less than the annual average rainfall.

Indore city remained second in the list among tehsils in Indore district as Depalpur received highest rainfall, so far,’ Met officials said. According to records, Alirajpur has recorded highest rainfall in the season, so far, as it has received about 27 per cent excess rainfall and Indore received lowest rainfall in Indore Division with a deficit of 13 per cent.

However, the western parts of the state have received over 19 per cent excess rainfall, so far. Meanwhile, the weather remained sunny on Saturday with a rise in temperature and humidity. According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, Indore will continue to witness light rainfall for the next couple of days.

‘Conditions favourable for Monsoon withdrawal’

‘Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch around from September 23. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 32.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal. Humidity was recorded at 56 per cent.