7 Best Fine-Dine Places In Indore For An Amazing Family Dinner

By: Kajal Kumari | September 21, 2024
Are you planning for a dinner with your loved ones? Here are some places you can explore.
1. Panchvati in Malhar Mega Mall, AB Rd, Indore serves you really nice Rajasthani and Gujrati thali.
2. 'The Park' in Indore has a chic and modern ambience where you can dine beside a pool. It's located in Scheme 134, MR10.
3. Hoku is a rooftop restaurant with variety of cuisines including Continental, American, Asian and others. Location: Uno Business Park, Bypass Road, Indore.
4. Nanaksar Dhaba is a simple, typical and authentic place if you wish to wscape all the glamour. It has some really tasty Punjabi food.
5. Sayaji, again, has one of the most famous restaurants in Indore. It's known for it's luxurious 5-star experience and services.
6. A dinner at Skyline Resort can be refreshing along with swimming pool beside you. Location: Indore Bypass, Opposite Tejaji Nagar Police Station.
7. Last and one of the most expensive, 'The Piano Project' at the 11th floor (rooftop) of Apollo Premier given you a spectacular view along with variety of cuisines.
8. Delhi's famous restaurant 'Moti mahal Tandoori Trail' is now in Indore with delicious North Indian food. Location: C21 Mall, Vijay Nagar, Scheme No 54, Indore
So, where do you wish to go this weekend?
Thanks For Reading!