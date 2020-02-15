Indore: Up to 4-hour power cut till Feb 20

Indore: Many colonies in city would have to face up to 4 hours of power cuts with Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company taking up maintenance work till February 20.

On February 15, power cut will be there from 6:30 am to 10:30 am in Hari Om Kutie, Palhar Nagar, Dwarkadheesh Nagar and nearby areas.

On February 16, power cut will be there from 6:30 am to 8:30 am in GPH Sabhagrah, MT Building and nearby areas, similarly power cut will be there from 9 am to 11 am in IT Building and nearby areas. Also power cut will be there from 9 am till 1 pm in Harsiddhi Mandir, Mutton Market, Naya Peeth and other nearby areas.

On February 17, power cut will be there from 6:30 am to 10:30 am in Sangam Nagar, Laxmanpura, IDA Scheme 51 and other areas.