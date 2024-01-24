Indore: UP Man Provides Fake Letter To Get Job, Held | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from UP was arrested by the crime branch for giving a fake letter in the name of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for job in a gas agency in the city on Tuesday. Surprisingly, the accused in UP police uniform had reached the agency office and had given the letter there for his job. Further investigation is on into the case.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Rahul Pastor, an official from Avantika Gas Limited, lodged a complaint that they had received a letter in the name of PMO for a job recommendation in the agency in Vijay Nagar area of the city. The officials found that the letter which they received was fake so they lodged a complaint with the police. A case under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

During investigation, the crime branch managed to identify the accused as Deepak Awasthi, a resident of Jhansi and later arrested him from the city. The accused allegedly informed the police that he had reached the gas agency office in UP police uniform so that the agency officials would consider that the letter was sent from the PMO which was later found forged. The accused was employed with a gas agency in Delhi and wanted a job in the city. He is being questioned further. Crime branch officials are investigating to know the place from where he had taken UP police uniform as well.